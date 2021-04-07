Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Julia Harman as Head of Corporate Banking

DALLAS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that Julia Harman has been appointed to the newly created position of Head of Corporate Banking, effective immediately. This appointment reflects the Company’s commitment to grow its C&I offering through broader and more tailored services for larger clients. Ms. Harman will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. and Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.



As Head of Corporate Banking, Ms. Harman will be responsible for directing Texas Capital Bank’s client coverage teams that serve the larger private and public companies within the bank’s footprint, as well as certain national industry verticals.

Ms. Harman joins Texas Capital Bank from Truist Financial Corporation where she most recently served as North Texas Regional President since 2019.

Mr. Holmes said, “Julia is an experienced executive with a broad understanding of Texas’ corporate banking landscape and I’m excited to welcome her to the Texas Capital Bank team. In her prior roles, she has played an integral part in expanding commercial banking efforts while also gaining recognition for her civic and professional leadership. I am confident that Julia is the right individual to lead the corporate banking division of Texas Capital Bank as we continue to grow and enhance our offerings for our larger clients.”

John Sarvadi, Executive Managing Director of Middle Market Banking at Texas Capital Bank said, “Julia’s appointment to this newly created role signifies our commitment to bolstering our corporate banking presence and desire to build out a best-in-class commercial and industrial banking effort that serves all segments of the markets we serve. Julia has an accomplished history of exceptional judgment and strategic decision making while advising corporate clients. I look forward to welcoming her to Texas Capital Bank.”

Ms. Harman said, “I am honored to embark on this new chapter with Texas Capital Bank and help the Company reach its full potential with its corporate clients. Texas Capital Bank’s commitment to growing its corporate banking division while strengthening its position as a leading regional bank is something I value deeply. I look forward to working closely with Rob and the leadership team to achieve our objectives.”

About Julia Harman

Ms. Harman served as Regional President for the North Texas region at Truist Financial Corporation upon closing of the merger of equals between BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks, Inc., since December 2019. She previously held various roles with SunTrust Bank and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, including serving as Market President of the North Texas region where she was responsible for the firm’s commercial banking expansion efforts in North Texas. She also served as a Managing Director within SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s corporate banking team and was responsible for new business development with mid- and large-cap companies located in Texas and throughout the Southwest. Prior to joining SunTrust, Ms. Harman was in charge of developing Fifth Third Bank’s corporate banking presence in the Southwest. She also served as Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank, and served in various roles within the organization beginning with its predecessor, Wachovia Bank. She began her career at JPMorgan in the corporate and investment bank in New York and Dallas.

Ms. Harman received a Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. She is also a graduate of the Dallas Regional Chamber’s Leadership Dallas Class of 2018. Ms. Harman serves on the Boards of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas Foundation, Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Dallas Regional Chamber and Art House Dallas. She is actively involved in several other local organizations and is a frequent volunteer within the Dallas Independent School District. She has been recognized several times for her civic and professional leadership by The Dallas Business Journal.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication may be deemed to include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding our financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “projects,” “intend” and similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, the material risks and uncertainties for the U.S. and world economies, and for our business, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations regarding rates of default and loan losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies, and our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for loan losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721

Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527

shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com