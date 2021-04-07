Helen Keller Intl to Honor Warby Parker and Henry C. Barkhorn at 2021 Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala

New York, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 4, 2021, global health organization Helen Keller Intl will host its Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala, its most important event generating crucial revenue, to help vulnerable children and families around the world.
Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa will be honored with the Helen Keller Visionary Award for their work to bring sight to vulnerable children and families, and Trustee and past Board Chair Henry C. Barkhorn will be honored with the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award, recognizing his outstanding dedication and contributions. The virtual event is open to all and free to attend.
“The extraordinary circumstances of the past year have reminded us how we are all connected across the globe, and that together, we can face these global challenges and help solve them,” said Kathy Spahn, President & CEO of Helen Keller Intl. “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary action, and we are inspired by our co-founder Helen Keller as we take action to help the world’s most vulnerable children and families.”
Helen Keller Intl mobilizes a global community to help eliminate preventable vision loss, malnutrition, and diseases of poverty. The organization delivers life changing health solutions to vulnerable families in places where the need is great but access to care is limited.
WHAT:
2021 Spirit of Helen Keller Virtual Gala
WHO:
Evening Presenters:
Kathy Spahn, Helen Keller Intl President and CEO
Carla Hall, Helen Keller Intl Trustee, Chef and Cookbook Author
Honorees:
Warby Parker co-founders and co-CEOs, Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, Helen Keller Visionary Award
The Helen Keller Visionary Award was established in 2005 to recognize institutional friends whose generosity and innovations advance the organization’s mission.
Henry C. Barkhorn, Helen Keller Humanitarian Award
The Helen Keller Humanitarian Award was established in 2007 to recognize the significant support of individuals or institutions for sustained humanitarian efforts around the world.
Interview Opportunities:
Select honorees and presenters pending RSVP and prior approval.
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 7:00-7:40ish p.m. EDT
WHERE:
Online at hki.org, Facebook, and YouTube. Link will be provided upon registration.
GALA CO-CHAIRS:
Karin Barkhorn
Mary Burton
Leo Corbett
Anthony Dorment
Desmond G. FitzGerald
Jane Gerhard
David M. Glassman
Jan and Steven Golann
Henry and Barbara Gooss
Carla Hall
Genevieve Jorissen
Jim and Nydia Gaffey
Matthew W. Mamak, Esq.
Philomena Orji
Helen Pennoyer
Chantal Piani
Tonya Suer
Elspeth Taylor
William J. Toppeta
Patricia Yao
MORE DETAILS:
Full event details at https://www.hki.org/2021-spirit-of-helen-keller-virtual-gala/
SOCIAL MEDIA: @HelenKellerIntl
About Helen Keller Intl
Helen Keller International is a global health organization dedicated to eliminating preventable vision loss, malnutrition, and diseases of poverty. Co-founded by Helen Keller — and guided by her fierce optimism and belief in human potential — the organization delivers life-changing health solutions to vulnerable families in places where the need is great but access to care is limited. In the U.S., Africa, and Asia, Helen Keller’s proven, science-based programs empower people to create opportunities in their own lives and build lasting change. Learn more at hki.org.