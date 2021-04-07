Gasboy Fuel & Fleet Management Solutions Available Through Sourcewell

Greensboro, NC, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gasboy, a division of Gilbarco Veeder-Root and the industry leader in commercial and industrial fuel and fleet technologies, has recently renewed theircontract with Sourcewell for “Above ground Fuel and Fluid Storage with Related Hardware, Software, and Services.” This contract will benefit fleet managers in government, education,and other nonprofit entities by allowing them to access and source top-rated solutions from an industry leader.

Sourcewell is an organization that provides nationally leveragedand competitively solicited cooperative purchasing contracts under the guidance of the Uniform Municipal Contracting Law. It uses its cooperative contract purchasing method to leverage the national purchasing power of its 50,000-member agencies, while streamlining the purchasing process through the consolidation of numerous, individually prepared solicitations into one national, cooperatively shared process. These cooperative contracts offer both time and money savings benefitfor users. In effect, members will be able to purchase the products and services of Gasboy and its parent entity, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, more efficiently and at a reduced cost.

“We are excited to continue to bring our industry-leading brands to the members of Sourcewell,” said Willie Nelson, General Manager of Gasboy’s Commercial Business Unit.“Our complete suite of products will provide an increased level of operating efficiency through the use of best-in-class technology and service for government, education, and non-profit fleet managers.”

Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers customers a full range of fuel-related solutions from its Gasboy fuel and fleet management systems, designed to help customers account for every ounce of fuel used in managing their fleets. These solutions include reliable and accurate Red Jacket® underground tank pumps and Atlas® fuel dispensers, as well as Veeder-Root® tank monitoring systems. The Sourcewell contract through Gilbarco Veeder-Root also gives customers access to Gasboy’s EKOS cloud-hosted enterprise software. EKOS provides best-in-class software to manage the complete Fuel Lifecycle for government and education agencies.

“Quality fuel and fluid storage systems are crucial for government and education agencies to operate at their best,” said Sourcewell Supplier Development Administrator Nick Trout. “With an award to Gilbarco Veeder-Rootin this category, we are proud to offer our clients robust, turnkey solutions for their needs.”

Gasboy solutions are found wherever fuel management is critical to productivity and profitability —from air freight depots to rental car facilities, from construction sites to LTL distribution centers. Gasboy’s heritage of service began in 1819 and is now a recognized standard for municipal and government fleet fueling applications. Gasboy products can handle a wide range of fuels, including E85 and Biodiesel.

The Gilbarco Veeder-Root brands are now available to Sourcewell members under the contract #092920-GVR and were effective March 4, 2021. For more information, visit:https://info.gasboy.com/sourcewell.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support,and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a government agency committed to providing cooperative solutions assisting government, education, and nonprofit entities as they strive for efficient public service. Created in 1978 as one of Minnesota's nine service cooperatives, Sourcewell offers a variety of cooperative programs and services for members on a local, regional, statewide, and national scale, including Canada. On behalf of its publicly elected Board of Directors, and public employee staff, Sourcewell is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of its members.