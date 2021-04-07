New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application ; Source" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027801/?utm_source=GNW



Personalized medicine is a growing area of treatment that relies on specific drug delivery and dosing.As per a study published by the PMC, personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new Food and Drug Administration approved molecular entities in 2005; whereas, they accounted for more than 25% in 2016.



Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be personalized medicines.Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies nearly doubled their R&D investment in personalized drugs over the past five years, which is likely to increase by 33% in the next five years.



Biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the development of personalized medicines over the coming five years.

Personalized cancer medicine is an approach to tailoring effective therapeutic strategies for each patient according to a tumor’s genomic characterization.There is an increasing demand for research in personalized tumor modeling to confirm the functional aspects of genomic drug response predictions in the preclinical setting.



Numerous studies have highlighted the application of tumor organoids in personalized cancer medicine in terms of gene-drug association treatment, identification of new therapies, and prediction of patient outcome.

Personalized cancer therapy applies specific treatments to each patient.Using personalized tumor models with similar characteristics to the original tumors may result in accurate predictions of drug responses in patients.



Tumor organoid models have several advantages, such as conserving the molecular and cellular composition of the original tumor, over pre-existing models. These advantages highlight the tremendous potential of tumor organoids in personalized cancer therapy, particularly in preclinical drug screening and predicting patient responses to selected treatment regimens

Based on type, the stomach segment accounted for the largest share of the organoids market in Europe in 2019.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe Organoids market are and European Academy of Neurology. US Food and Drug Administration.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________