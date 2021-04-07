The Europe nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 843.92 million by 2027 from US$ 357.70 million in 2019

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Nurse Call Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Equipment ; Technology ; Application ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027800/?utm_source=GNW

However, the expensive installation cost of nurse call systems and requirement of high healthcare expenditure restrain the market growth.

The UK government regularly issues Health Technical Memorandums (HTMs) that aim to provide guidance and advice on the design, installation, and operation of specialized building and engineering technology used in the healthcare delivery.HTM 08-03 rules all hospital bedhead services including the provision for nurse call systems, so all nurse call products marketed in the UK must comply with this rule.



The guidance mentioned in HTM-08-03 is relevant in the present era owing to the rapid evolution of technology needed to source nurse call systems that meet the challenges faced by healthcare providers.Moreover, many companies have evolved in various advanced products, solutions, and other activities.



For instance, Jackson Fire & Security Ltd. (UK) installs and maintains nurse call systems specific to the environment’s needs. The nurse call systems are installed for the care home, assisted living property, and to deliver services in a large healthcare setting. Moreover, Notify launched software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that combines everything a community needs in a nurse call system into one easy-to-use mobile app. Hence, increasing government initiatives and technological advancements drive the growth of the Europe nurse call systems market.

Several steps have been placed in Germany to treat COVID-19 patients.Such practices often happen at individual hospitals, cities, or regions with limited overall coordination and planning at the federal level.



Although Germany has had an above-average density of physicians and nurses per 1,000 inhabitants than other European countries, the rates are much lower per hospital bed, particularly for nurses.In 2017, around 34,703 nurses were specializing in ICU care for an estimated 28,031 intensive care beds.



The governments in the UK, Germany, France, and other countries are taking initiatives to solve such problems.For instance, in early 2020, Tunstall Healthcare launched its Carecom care assist system to the UK care home market.



Since then, it has become even more vital as the COVID-19 crisis hit, and the product was utilized to support care homes to keep residents and staff safe. Carecom has been produced to meet modern care delivery demands in domestic and nursing care homes, moving beyond conventional fixed call points using wireless technology to facilitate care to be more effective and responsive and allow for straightforward and non-obtrusive installation. Therefore, several uses of nurse call systems in Europe increase the demand for nurse call systems for necessary treatment in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Based on equipment, the Europe nurse call systems market is segmented into integrated communications systems, button systems, mobiles systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communications systems segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Europe nurse call systems market is bifurcated into wired systems and wireless systems. The wired systems segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the wireless systems segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.

The Europe nurse call systems market, by application, is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others. The emergency medical alarms segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Europe nurse call systems market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes & assisted living centers, clinics, and others.In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the nursing home & assisted living centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe nurse call systems market are the France Tourism Development Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

