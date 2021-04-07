Global Aerospace Carbon Nanotube Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Aerospace Carbon Nanotube Market will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Aerospace industry expansion accompanied by rising demand for sustainable material will drive the Aerospace Carbon Nanotube Market growth. Growing inclination towards lighter-weight aircraft components with extended life cycles will stimulate CNT adoption in the aviation industry. Annually, engineers spend a large sum of money on aircraft maintenance to re-evaluate the safety and up-gradation of the components. Therefore, it became essential to introduce materials that are resilient, tough, strong, and more reliable.

Increasing demand from components like structural body parts, braking systems, and turbines to improve the functionality of the parts will promote product penetration. Besides, safety from lightning strikes due to better shielding properties will instigate the Aerospace Carbon Nanotube demand.





Light weight structural component is among the major concern

The rising need to increase the aircraft's cost-effectiveness by replacing heavy components with lighter weight will stimulate the CNT demand. Change in demographics and business goals to achieve more sustainability by reducing energy consumption will promote industry growth. Implementation of green flying by avoiding the usage of conventional sources and utilizing minimal resources will result in high material penetration.

Multi walled hold the most potential

Multi-walled CNT is expected to hold the maximum share in the coming years. High applicability in bigger components along with the rising need to de-ice the exposed components such as blades, wings, and stabilizers will induce the demand in this segment. Also, the high cost associated with the replacement of some components has encouraged better and improved repairing solutions.

APAC dominated the regional share

Asia Pacific will attain a maximum market share in the coming years. Aerospace & defense industry expansion accompanied by large product availability will induce regional demand. China, South Korea, Japan, and India will be the major contributor in the region due to their high investment and foreign investor relationship regarding the defense aircraft advancements. The presence of large-scale investors along with updation in aircraft technology has stimulated the market growth.

Product development and wider product reach will play a key role

Major industry players include Nanocyl SA, Arkema SA, Cheap Tubes, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Limited, Toray International Group Limited, Hanwha Corporation, Cnt Co., Ltd., Carbon Solutions, Inc., Ocsial, Cnano Technology Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Klean Commodities, Raymor, Nanolab Inc., Xinnano Materials, Inc., Grafen Chemical Industries, Nanoshel LLC, Advanced Nanopower Inc., and Nano-C Inc.

The global company market share is in its development stage owing to the limited application coverage. However, product advancement and increased applicability will be the major strategies in the coming years.

Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Reinste Nano Ventures, Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., Nanothinx S.A., Future Carbon GmbH, Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Thomas Swan & Co. Limited, are other key companies in the industry.





