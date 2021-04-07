Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 April 2021 £43.66m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 06 April 2021 £43.66m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,978,201

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 06 April 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.99p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.88p

Ordinary share price 74.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (11.60%)