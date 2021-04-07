New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe High Speed Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027795/?utm_source=GNW

The high speed connector has an increasing demand in the networking and communication sector to offer enhanced connectivity, reliability, and high speed transfer.



Advancement in connector technology is improving the device performance as well as offering better space utilizing solutions.Market players across Europe are developing the high speed end connectors for SERDES (Serializer/Deserializer) applications such as supercomputing, high speed networking, and supercomputing.



For instance, in April 2019, Fairview Microwave Inc., a brand of Infinite Electronics has introduced a new series of high speed PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors supporting the high data rates and VSWR as low as 1.10:1. Newly introduced high-performance end launch connectors are ideal for supercomputing, cloud servers, and high speed networking. Rising demand for high speed PCB connection in supercomputers and networking applications, and increasing consumption of high speed networking devices and computers are propelling the growth of the Europe high speed connector market. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as digital cameras, printers, TVs, gaming consoles, and connected devices such as laptops, tablets, PCs, and smartphones require high speed connectivity solutions. To meet these requirements, advanced high speed connector is introduced in the market to facilitate faster, efficient, and compact interfaces. The demand for high speed connector devices across Europe is increasing with the rising consumption of computers, networking devices, cloud servers, and advanced electronics, which would propel the Europe high speed connector market in coming years.

Countries in Europe, especially the UK and Russia, are adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The European electronic component manufacturers are unable to supply their products in adequate quantities to respective customers.



This is majorly due to the significant disruption in the supply chain of raw material.The electronic components or high speed connector manufacturers are witnessing two or more weeks of delay in receiving raw materials, which is pressurizing the manufacturers to slow down the production pace.



This factor is hindering the revenue generation.The UK and France have numerous electronic component manufacturers, while the Russia has significantly large number of equipment manufacturing sectors ranging from communication equipment manufacturers, aerospace & defense contractors, and automotive OEMs.



The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak is hampering the businesses of European equipment manufacturers as well as the high speed connector market. Additionally, the UK, France, Germany, and Italy are experiencing the second wave of the outbreak, which is again compelling the manufacturers to restrict their production unit workforce, resulting in deceleration in high speed connector demand.

Based on application, the aerospace & defense segment led the Europe high speed connector market in 2019.Communication has utmost importance in the aerospace & defense sector to form seamless integration of systems on plane and on ground.



The connectors are developed to meet the various standards such as VITA, VPX protocols, and other to ensure connectivity even in critical situation and harsh environments.The increasing advancements in the aerospace industry such as lightweight aircraft, long-range connecting devices, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are pushing the boundaries in connectivity techniques and creating demand for advanced high speed connector systems.



The digitalization, remote control, and other advanced technologies are taking control over maneuvers operations, which are creating demand for high speed data transfers solutions. Hence, the aerospace & defense segment leads the market owing to continuous demand for high speed connectivity solutions, which would drive the Europe high speed connector market in coming years.

The overall Europe high speed connector market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe high speed connector market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, high speed connector market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe high speed connector market. Fujitsu Limited; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; IMS Connector Systems GmbH; Molex, LLC; OMRON Corporation; SAMTEC, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; and Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the players operating in the market.

