AI in Computer Vision Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End-User

Computer vision is a part of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows the visual world to be known by a machine.A computer system can precisely locate and classify photos and videos with the assistance of computer vision to get useful information from the real world.



The technology also allows the stripes to be seen and identified in a universal product code by a bar code scanner.Computer vision can be adequately compared to the information we hear about brain processing.



AI in computer vision is used in self-driving cars, facial recognition, AR and mixed reality, healthcare, and information technology.AI in computer vision works in three processes—image acquisition, image processing, and image analysis and understanding.



The combination of these three processes enables enterprises to make decision for achieving their growth plans.

The global AI in computer vision market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user.Based on component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software.



By end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, sports and entertainment, robotics and machine vision, security and surveillance, government and defense, and others. By geography, the AI in computer vision market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

A few key players operating in the global AI in computer vision market and profiled in this market study are ALLIED VIS; ION TECHNOLOGIES GMBH; BASLER AG; COGNEX CORPORATION; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; INTEL CORPORATION; MICROSOFT CORPORATION; NVIDIA CORPORATION; QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; and XILINX.

The overall global AI in computer vision market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the AI in computer vision market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the AI in computer vision market.

