New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027517/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to increase in aesthetic/cosmetic procedures and broad medical applications of laser systems. However, high cost of aesthetic medical laser systems might hinder the growth of the market.



Aesthetic medical laser systems are used to offer different therapies or treatments for hair removal, acne and scars, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, and leg and varicose veins. They are offered in different types of lasers, such as carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) lasers, diode lasers, and pulsed dye lasers.

Based on type, the global aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers.The standalone lasers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the multiplatform lasers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into hair removal, acne and scars, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, leg and varicose veins, and others.The hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The skin rejuvenation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In terms of end user, the aesthetic medical laser systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical spas, and others.



The clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, Australian College of Cosmetic Surgery, American Medical Spa Association, and American Society of Plastic Surgeons are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027517/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________