New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adenosine Triphosphate Swab Test Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application"

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of healthcare associated infections (HAIs) and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests limit the market growth.



HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are acquired while receiving treatment or therapies in healthcare facilities.These infections are related to surgical procedures and medical instruments used during procedures.



HAIs are responsible for morbidity and mortality of significant number of patients in the world.According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 1 in 31 hospital patients is estimated to have some kind of HAI.



In addition, according to estimates by The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in 2019, ~4.1 million patients across Europe suffer due to HAIs every year. Furthermore, according to study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2019, the incidence rate of HAIs in China was 3.62 per 1,000 patient days. Out of this rate of incidence, respiratory tract infection accounted for 43.80% of infections while bloodstream and urinary tract infections accounted for 15.74% and 12.69% of infections, respectively. The hospital visits and patient pool is likely to increase in the coming years due to the mounting prevalence of chronic conditions and outbreaks of infectious diseases. HAIs also contribute to this increasing population of patients. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates published in 2019, 421 million hospitalizations are conducted worldwide every year. Of these, 42.7 million patients suffer from adverse reactions or infections acquired at healthcare settings. Also, according to the same estimates, 50.0% of these adverse events are preventable in developed countries. Thus, such rising prevalence of HAIs is one of the prominent factors driving the demand for ATP swab tests.



The implementation of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is driving the adoption of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swabs. Moreover, the major shift in focus toward microbial safety amid the pandemic is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market players.



Based on type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test.The free ATP test segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the microbial ATP test segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising number focus on food safety and sterilization on microbial level is estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the microbial ATP test segment growth.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market, by application, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverage, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



