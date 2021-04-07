Reading Plus Announces $100,000 in Donation Matching on DonorsChoose Projects for the Adaptive Literacy Software

WINOOSKI, Vt., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online solution that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading fluency, today announced it will match up to $100,000 in donations on qualifying DonorsChoose projects requesting subscriptions to the software. This means that when a teacher receives a donation of $20, Reading Plus doubles the gift to $40.



Reading Plus is an adaptive literacy tool that builds silent reading fluency, comprehension, vocabulary, and motivation to read. Reading Plus supports educators by providing differentiated instruction for diverse learners, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS Tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Used by more than 1 million students in nearly 8,000 schools, Reading Plus produces 2.5 years of reading growth in just 60 hours of instruction and practice.

“We’re passionate about supporting educators and students, and during this challenging year, we wanted to find a way to further bolster teachers’ efforts to improve reading gains,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “We’re proud to partner with DonorsChoose, a like-minded nonprofit focused on equity in education through providing teachers with the tools to enhance learning and empower students.”

To qualify for donation matching, teachers must create a project, shop from AKJ Education, and request Reading Plus subscription(s). Eligible subscription packages serve six, 12 and/or 25 students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Visit DonorsChoose to learn more about project eligibility for Reading Plus donation matching. For additional information on the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .