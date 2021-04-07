Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 5,647.5 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.8% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 5,647.5 Mn by 2027.

North America takes a strong lead in the Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. Factors responsible for the growth of regional market involves high prevalence of the disease, with rising cases resulting in spreading awareness of early diagnosis of the disease, accelerated demand for advanced therapies and diagnostic tool with modified drugs are the factors that contribute to its fullest for the North American regional growth of Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market will grow stupendously in the coming years by recording the largest CAGR for the Alzheimer’s disease treatment market. Notable improvements in healthcare infrastructure and surge in awareness regarding early detection of the disease followed by the treatment options bolster the regional market growth in Asia Pacific region. Government through collaborations is better performing for Alzheimer’s disease fuel the regional market growth.

Department of Science & Technology (DST) through Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI) is working together for the development of the better solution for mental disorders like Alzheimer & Dementia for determining early detection methods, psychological interventions, better therapies, and rehabilitation programs.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is the prominent factor that boosts the overall market growth

According to Bright focus Foundation, globally at least 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia disorders. According to the United Nations, Alzheimer’s disease is more prevalent than its population. The estimates show that rates could exceed 152 million by 2050. Further statistics show that between 2000 to 2016 deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s disease increased by 139% while those attributed to the number one cause of death-heart disease decreased by 6%. This increased statistics reflect changes in patterns of reporting deaths on death certificates over time as well as increase in the actual number of deaths caused by Alzheimer’s.

Segmental Analysis

Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is segmented based on drug class and distribution channel.

By drug class, the market is segmented based on cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, and immunoglobulins. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online sales.

By drug class, cholinergic drugs will record significant market share in the coming years due to prominent pharmacological actions like delaying loss of mental abilities for people suffering from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Based on distribution channel, hospital pharmacy is recording significant segmental growth from the past and will continue the trend of dominance in the coming years.

Some of the leading competitors are Allergan, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Merz Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Biogen, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, VTV Therapeutics, TauRx, Eli Lilly and Company., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., AC Immune, AB Science, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Bayer AG, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding the Alzheimer’s disease Treatment industry include:

In January 2020, Biogen announced the acquisition of a novel clinical stage asset with application in Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease from Pfizer, Inc. Biogen plans to develop a phase 1 asset for the treatment of sundowning in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Irregular Sleep Wake Rhythm Disorder (ISWRD) in Parkinson’s disease.





In July 2020, UCB announced a collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for developing antibody treatment for people living with Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration enhance more research, patient centric development approach, and leading experience in neurological diseases offering holistic view towards the unmet needs and potential for an effective anti-Tau antibody for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer’s disease.





In November 2019, Green Valley announced the approval of Oligomannate for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. It is considered a novel drug that is approved for Alzheimer’s disease globally. This new product approval will provide a new treatment option to fight Alzheimer’s disease for patients and is already available for sale in China since 2019.



