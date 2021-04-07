Notification on Apranga Group CFO change

English Lithuanian

Apranga Group informs that Chief Financial Officer Saulius Bačauskas is replaced by Gabrielius Morkūnas as of 7th of April, 2021. G. Morkūnas will also be responsible for communication with investors and publishing the Group related information.



S. Bačauskas has been in the position of CFO in 2003-2005 and 2009–2021.

“We all thank Saulius for the work he has done and efforts he made for our success”, says General Director of Apranga Group Rimantas Perveneckas.

G. Morkūnas has worked in the Civinity group of companies since 2020, where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board. 2018–2020 he worked as a CFO and member of a board of Maxima LT. Previously he held the position of CFO in Qatar-based company Mannai Corporation QPSC, also worked as a financial analyst at Western Union, and as an audit senior at KPMG. G. Morkūnas graduated Economics and Finance Management Bachelor studies at Mykolas Romeris University and later participated in Association of Chartered Certified Accountants program.

