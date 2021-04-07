ICG : Notification of Major Holdings

London, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

Aviva PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder


Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes


Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.0900000.0000006.09000017690856
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.1400000.2000006.34000017847523

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ191446792232229344.9800001.110000
Sub Total 8.A176908566.090000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Aviva plc 6.090000 6.090000
 Aviva Group Holdings Limited6.090000 6.090000
 Aviva Investors Holdings Limited6.090000 6.090000
 Aviva Investors Global Services Limited6.090000 6.090000

10. In case of proxy voting


Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held




11. Additional Information

This notification is prompted by a 5% to 4% Change at Direct Interest Level (Box 8A)

12. Date of Completion

07-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Norwich, England