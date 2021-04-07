Leading Cybersecurity Provider, eSentire, Named One of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers Five Years Running

Waterloo, Ontario, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, Inc., the leading global provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services, has been selected for the fifth year in a row as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. The company was chosen for putting its employees’ futures first with ongoing employee training, tuition subsidy programs, a generous year-end bonus offering and a robust Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution match plan.

“Team eSentire is truly humbled to have been named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for the fifth consecutive year,” said Kathryn Hodge, Head of People, eSentire. “This award is a testament to eSentire’s people-first approach and commitment to our progressive, transparent, and candid culture. Our team’s unrelenting dedication to prioritizing the security of our customers is at the forefront of our success. We pride ourselves on encouraging team members to think outside the box, and share their ideas, regardless of their role or title. We are always on the lookout for smart, passionate individuals who share our passion to do good, and protect global businesses from the threat of cybercrime. There is no better time to join Team eSentire, or to be a cybersecurity professional!”

With more than 450 employees across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, eSentire offers extensive employee training programs, professional development opportunities, tuition credits and opportunities to earn technical & industry certifications. The business encourages new entrants to the cyber workforce through apprenticeship and paid-internship programs.

“Canada's Small and Medium Enterprise sector is very important to the nation,” continued Kathryn Hodge. “It is responsible for more than half of Canada’s gross domestic product and more than 90 percent of the private-sector labor force. eSentire is honoured to be a part of this national success story each and every day.”

Now in its eighth year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation's best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Companies were evaluated based on: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. To read more about why eSentire was selected as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2021, visit https://www.canadastop100.com/sme/.

