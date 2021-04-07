The Board of Rokiškio sūris, AB approved the audited operating results for 2020

English Lithuanian

On April 7, 2021, the Board of Rokiškio sūris, AB (hereinafter - the Company) approved the audited consolidated and parent company financial statements of the Company for 2020 and the consolidated annual report of the Company for 2020, as well as the draft profit distribution plan of the Company for 2020, and proposed these reports and the profit distribution project to submit to the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

The audited consolidated sales of the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB in 2020 amounted to EUR 210,829 thousand, i. e. 0.2 percent more than during the same period last year. In 2019, audited consolidated sales amounted to EUR 210,423 thousand.

In 2020, the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB earned a net profit of EUR 4,061 thousand, i. e. 0.98 percent less than in 2019. The net profit of the Group of Rokiškio sūris, AB in 2019 amounted to EUR 4,101 thousand.

According to the profit distribution project approved by the Company's Board: out of the Company's distributable profit EUR 74,432 thousand, the Board proposes to allocate EUR 3,501 thousand to pay dividends in 2020, i. e. EUR 0.10 dividend per share.

Dalius Trumpa

Manager of the Company

+370 458 55200

Attachment