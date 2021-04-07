Parker University Expands Its Educational Technology Leadership by Expanding Recently Announced Initiatives and Partnerships. New VR Solutions Being Developed with SimX.

Dallas, Texas, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parker University announced it has expanded its leadership in educational technology among chiropractic programs with a new partnership and initiative to deliver clinical case simulations using virtual reality (VR) based on technology from SimX. These solutions will enhance both in-classroom and online learning, making it possible to conduct sophisticated, hands-on instruction that provides realistic learning experiences for students in clinical technique and related classes – even during the pandemic as students take courses online.

Partnership with SimX

Parker University is the first chiropractic school to partner with SimX to develop customized clinical cases using VR technology. The custom simulations created will initially focus on the examination of vitals, ranges of motion, orthopedic and neurological testing, differential diagnosis, and patient/practitioner positioning to promote confidence in Parker students through safe, repetitive practice of clinical reasoning and functional skills. The custom cases will draw from the expertise and histories of the most experienced and respected clinical and teaching faculty in the chiropractic world. Simulations will run on top-of-the-line, all-in-one wireless VR headsets that cost drastically less than older wired models. Instructors, students, and simulation moderators will be able to work simultaneously in the same virtual environments with each other, using SimX’s patented technology, whether they are a few feet away in the same classroom or across the world on another continent. The first simulations being developed under this partnership are some of the most common complex cases for a day-to-day field chiropractor.

Parker University Leadership with Educational Technology



“We are pleased to be adding so quickly to our recently announced suite of advanced educational technology solutions for our students,” says Parker University President Dr. William E. Morgan. “We are committed to maintaining our educational technology leadership for both online and in-classroom instruction. The significant investments we have made in this area have already paid off in greatly enhancing instruction, which has been challenging for most universities to do during the pandemic. The fact that our students have been able to continue their instruction without interruption during this period and that we are experiencing record enrollment speaks to the great hunger students have for best-in-class education that exploits the most advanced technology solutions.”

About SimX

SimX's industry leading virtual reality medical simulation platform is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer VR cases either together in the same space or from the safety of their own homes. SimX's unique system allows for a "holodeck-like" experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. You talk with and interact with virtual patients the same way that you would in real life. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for very rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. Learn more about the SimX System at www.simxvr.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Come visit us at www.parker.edu.