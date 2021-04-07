Rockford Public Schools and Kelly Education Invite Parents, Unemployed Professionals and College Students to Consider Jobs at Their Local Schools

Attend a recruiting event on April 14 for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has opened the door to a potentially unexplored and meaningful career path for parents, unemployed professionals and college students who may not have considered teaching. Kelly Education invites candidates who have a passion for learning to apply to be a substitute teacher or paraprofessional for K-12 students.

RECRUITMENT EVENT

WHERE:Rockford Public Schools District Office – Board Room
 501 7th St., Rockford, IL 61104
  
WHEN: 9am – 3pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 
  
WHY: The community can play a critical role in helping the education system get back on track post-COVID.
  
 Whether a candidate is just entering the education field, has been a substitute teacher for many years, or is a retired professional who's never taught before, Kelly Education will provide thorough training to make sure employees are ready for the classroom on Day 1.

Candidates are welcome to “walk-in” anytime between 9am to 3pm to meet with a Kelly Representative or may schedule an appointment during one of the available timeslots by clicking on the following Calendly Link: https://calendly.com/macl896/rockford-public-schools-job-fair.

** This is a socially-distanced event. Face coverings or masks are required. **

