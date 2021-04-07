Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216

English Icelandic

Series RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 26 0216 ISIN IS0000020386 IS0000030732 Maturity Date 01/24/2031 02/16/2026 Auction Date 04/09/2021 04/09/2021 Settlement Date 04/14/2021 04/14/2021 10% addition 04/13/2021 04/13/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.





Attention is drawn to the fact that the settlement date of the auction is the same as the maturity date of RIKS 21 0414.