7 April 2021

G4S plc

Offer Update and Notification of Board Changes

Offer update, delisting and cancellation of trading

On 8 December 2020 the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). On 16 March 2021, the Offer became unconditional as to acceptances. Yesterday, the Offer was declared unconditional in all respects.

G4S has made applications to cancel the listing of G4S Shares on the Official List and to cancel trading in G4S Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and such cancellation is expected to take effect no earlier than 5 May 2021.

On 19 March, Nasdaq approved the removal from trading of G4S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") and official listing. The last day of trading on Nasdaq will be 16 April 2021.

Changes to the composition of the board of directors of G4S

Michel van der Bel, Clare Chapman, Elisabeth Fleuriot and Barbara Thoralfsson retired from the board on 6 April 2021.

Tim Brandt and David Buckman have been appointed to join the board of G4S with immediate effect.

Tim Brandt’s biography

Tim is the Global CFO of Allied Universal. Prior to joining Allied Universal, Tim worked with Deloitte for 30 years, serving as an audit partner and as Managing Partner of the Orange County practice of Deloitte. As Managing Partner, Tim oversaw four key business areas: audit, tax, consulting, and advisory services. He also served as an advisory and audit partner on many of the practice’s key clients, serving both fast growing private and public companies. He specialised in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and public debt offerings. From 2002 to 2005, Tim worked in Deloitte's Japan offices, serving global technology and consumer products clients based in Osaka, Japan.

David Buckman’s biography

David has over 15 years of experience in the security industry and over 30 years of legal expertise. He is responsible for all legal affairs for Allied Universal. He previously served as an attorney with a large international law firm and as general counsel to the Sports and Entertainment Services Group of Aramark, a leading international provider of food, retail and support. David is the former Chair of the Board of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and is a board member of the Education Law Center of PA, and National Association of Security Companies (NASCO). He holds a B.A. from Amherst College and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

No further information is required to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

Celine Barroche

