Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Charenton-le-Pont, FRANCE

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 7th April, 2021

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:Total number of shares comprising share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 March 2021111 948 968

 		Number of voting rights (1):
115 355 427

 

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
115 212 975

 

 

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

  1. Including treasury shares
  2. After deduction of treasury shares

