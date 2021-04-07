Kiadis Pharma announces annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020

New strategic focus results in significant progress in cell based therapies

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 7, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”, “Kiadis Pharma” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces its audited 2020 annual results 1.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis, commented, “2020 can be described as a year of transformation for Kiadis. Despite major and unforeseen world-wide challenges, I am extremely proud of the significant progress we made on advancing our cell based therapies to patients who desperately need them. At the start of 2020, we changed our strategic focus to our NK-cell-based immunotherapy platform, and today we have a broad pipeline consisting of clinical programs evaluating our product candidates as an adjunctive treatment for patients undergoing a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) and for treatment of AML R/R. Additionally, we have preclinical programs exploring the use of NK-cells for the treatment of a broad range of cancers and infectious diseases.”

Key Developments (including post reporting period)

Over the course of 2020, Kiadis continued its work to maximize the value of its lead clinical programs, K-NK002 and K-NK003. The Company submitted an IND in April and received approval in May to start its NK-REALM Phase 2 clinical trial that will evaluate K-NK002 produced using Kiadis’ proprietary PM21 technology platform. Enrolment for this trial is planned to start in 2021. For its K-NK003 program, the FDA approved a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) with off-the-shelf cells from universal donors and enrolment is ongoing.

In July, as part of its K-NK004 program, Kiadis expanded application of its K-NK platform into multiple myeloma through a collaboration with Sanofi. Under this partnership, Sanofi licensed the Company’s CD38 knock out K-NK therapeutic for development in combination with their approved antibody, Sarclisa®. Kiadis received a EUR17.5 million upfront payment with the potential to receive up to an additional EUR857.5 million upon Sanofi’s achievement of preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.

Additionally, Kiadis began to evaluate the potential application of NK cells for a broad range of other cancers and infectious diseases. In August, the Company initiated its K-NK-ID101 program that is focused on the development of NK cells as a treatment for COVID-19 and Kiadis received U.S. government funding to support the program.

The significant progress achieved with the Company’s K-NK programs was recognized by strategic partners and culminated in the proposed acquisition of Kiadis by Sanofi in November. Sanofi is offering to purchase the Kiadis shares at an offer price of EUR 5.45 in cash (cum dividend) for each issued and outstanding ordinary share. This represents a 272% premium to the closing share price on 30 October 2020. The transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Highlights (Amounts in EUR million, except per share data) 2020 2019 Change Total Revenue and other income 21.1 - 21.1 Total operating expenses Research and development (31.2) (43.0) 11.8 General and administrative (24.0) (30.2) 6.2 Operating expenses (55.2) (73.2) 18.0 Operating Result (34.1) (73.2) 39.1 Net financial result (47.7) 20.7 (68.4) Net result (81.9) (52.6) (29.3) Net operating cash flow (24.1) (48.3) 24.2 Cash position at end of the year 13.7 29.5 (15.8) Equity (32.9) 34.3 (67.2) Earnings per share before dilution (EUR) (2.24) (1.92) (0.32)

Financial Highlights

Revenue & Other Income

· Kiadis Pharma recorded a revenue of EUR17.5 million in 2020 relating to the exclusive license agreement with Sanofi signed on July 7, 2020 and other income related to grants of EUR3.6 million (2019: EUR 0).

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased to EUR55.2 million from EUR73.2 million in 2019, a decrease of EUR18.0 million.

Research and Development expenses decreased to EUR31.2 from EUR43.0 million in 2019. Without the expenses for share-based compensation, Research and Development expenses decreased to EUR28.3 million from EUR41.4 million in 2019, a decrease of EUR13.2 million. The decrease was primarily caused by the increased clinical trial costs in 2019 related to the ramp up of the Phase 3 study of ATIR101, and the increase of the work force that the organization experienced prior to the discontinuation of the ATIR activities in 2019. In 2020 Kiadis Pharma fully focused on the development of K-NK002 and the other NK-programs which resulted in an increase in these program costs.

General and Administrative expenses decreased to EUR24.0 million from EUR30.2 million in 2019. Without the expenses for share-based compensation, General and Administrative expenses decreased to EUR20.7 million from EUR28.6, a decrease of EUR7.9 million. This decrease was mainly due to a decreased headcount across all departments after the discontinuation of ATIR and higher consultancy expenses for business development activities, the preparation for market access in 2019, and the acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics, Inc. in 2019. This decrease was offset by an increase caused by expenses related to the intended Sanofi acquisition.

Operating Results

· As a result of the overall decrease in total operating expenses and the revenue generated in 2020, the Company’s operating loss decreased from EUR73.2 million in 2019 to EUR34.1 million in 2020.

Net Financial Result

Net financial income decreased EUR68.4 million to a loss of EUR47.7 million in 2020 from a net financial income of EUR20.7 million in 2019.

Finance expenses for outstanding debt include interest on third party loans for EUR1.5 million compared to EUR3.3 million in 2019, and EUR0.1 million negative interest on outstanding cash and cash equivalents in 2020 compared to EUR0.2 million in 2019. Interest expenses on the Groups leases decreased from EUR0.5 million in 2019 to EUR0.4 million in 2020.

The Company recognizes a contingent consideration related to the acquisition of CytoSen Therapeutics, Inc. in 2019. As a result of the change in share price during 2020 and reflecting accelerated payment of so-called Milestone Shares upon a change of control, the contingent consideration increased by EUR24.6 million to a total of EUR29.0 million. The Company recorded a financial loss of EUR24.6 million versus a financial income of EUR13.1 million in 2019 due to the increase in share price and accelerated payment.

In April 2020, Kiadis raised EUR17 million in a share offering and the investors received 5.24 million warrants (the “2025 Warrants”). As of December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a liability of EUR26.6 million, the compensation to these warrant holders in case the acquisition by Sanofi is successful. The EUR20.1 million increase in the fair value of the liability for the 2025 Warrants during the eight months period ended December 31, 2020 was recorded as other financial loss.

In December 2011, the Company entered into an agreement with Hospira, Inc. Due to the decision to terminate all ATIR activities in 2019, the Company reduced the related liability for which repayment was linked to ATIR till EUR 0 and recorded a financial gain of EUR10.8 million in 2019.

The net foreign exchange loss of EUR1.0 million in 2020 mainly includes an unrealized (non-cash) exchange loss of EUR0.9 million on intra-group loans denominated in Canadian dollars which amounted to a gain of EUR0.8 million in 2019.

Net Result

· As a result of the above items, the loss increased by EUR29.3 million to EUR81.9 million in 2020 versus a

loss of EUR52.6 million in 2019. The undiluted loss per share for 2020 increased to EUR2.24 compared to a loss of EUR1.92 in 2019.

Cash Flows

· Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR15.8 million from EUR29.5 million at year-end 2019 to EUR13.7 million at the end of 2020. This decrease mainly results from the net operating cash outflow amounting to EUR24.1 million, repayment of outstanding loans of EUR5.0 million offset by the net

proceeds of a share offering for a total amount of EUR16.1 million.

Equity

· The Company’s equity position amounted to negative EUR32.9 million at year-end 2020 versus positive EUR34.3 million at the end of 2019, a decrease of EUR67.2 million. The main drivers of this decrease are

the loss of the year of EUR81.9 million, partly offset by net proceeds of a share offering of EUR16.1 million.



Earnings per share

· The undiluted loss per share for 2020 increased to EUR 2.24 compared to EUR 1.92 in 2019.

Annual Report

The Annual Report 2020 is available on Kiadis Pharma’s website, www.kiadis.com .

This statement is a public announcement pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’) is een biofarmaceutische onderneming in de klinische fase die innovatieve op NK-cellen gebaseerde geneesmiddelen voor de behandeling van levensbedreigende ziekten ontwikkelt, maakt de jaarcijfers bekend over het jaar 2020 eindigend op 31 december2.

Arthur Lahr, CEO van Kiadis, zegt in reactie:

“Voor Kiadis was 2020 een jaar van transformatie. Ondanks omvangrijke en onvoorziene wereldwijde uitdagingen ben ik buitengewoon trots op de aanzienlijke vooruitgang die we hebben geboekt bij de verdere ontwikkeling van onze celtherapieën voor patiënten die ze zo hard nodig hebben. Begin 2020 wijzigden we de strategische focus naar ons op NK-cellen gebaseerde immuuntherapieplatform. Momenteel hebben we een brede pijplijn met klinische programma's voor onze productkandidaten als aanvullende behandeling voor patiënten die een haplo-identieke hematopoëtische stamceltransplantatie ondergaan, alsmede voor de behandeling van AML R/R. Bovendien onderzoeken we in preklinische programma's de toepassing van NK-cellen voor de behandeling van een breed scala aan kankers en infectieziekten."

Belangrijkste ontwikkelingen (inclusief periode na rapportage)

In de loop van 2020 zette Kiadis de inspanningen voort ter maximalisatie van de waarde van haar belangrijkste klinische programma's, K-NK002 en K-NK003. Kiadis diende in april een IND in en ontving in mei goedkeuring voor de start van de NK-REALM Fase 2 klinische studie met K-NK002, geproduceerd met Kiadis’ gepatenteerde PM21-technologieplatform. De start van de rekrutering voor deze studie is gepland in 2021. Voor haar K-NK003-programma keurde de FDA een Fase 1 studie goed bij patiënten met recidief/refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie (R/R AML) met standaardcellen van universele donoren. De rekrutering voor deze studie is gestart.

In juli breidde Kiadis, als onderdeel van haar K-NK004-programma, de toepassing van haar K-NK-platform uit naar multipel myeloom, via een samenwerking met Sanofi. Onder deze samenwerking heeft Sanofi een licentie verkregen voor de ontwikkeling van Kiadis’ CD38 knock-out K-NK-therapie in combinatie met Sanofi’s goedgekeurde antilichaam Sarclisa®. Kiadis ontving een vooruitbetaling van € 17,5 miljoen met het potentieel om nog eens € 857,5 miljoen te ontvangen wanneer Sanofi preklinische, klinische, regelgevende en commerciële mijlpalen behaalt.

Daarnaast startte Kiadis met de evaluatie van de mogelijke toepassing van NK-cellen voor een breed scala aan andere kankers en infectieziekten. In augustus startte het K-NK-ID101-programma dat gericht is op de ontwikkeling van NK-cellen ter behandeling van COVID-19. Kiadis ontving Amerikaanse overheidsfinanciering ter ondersteuning van dit programma.

De aanzienlijke voortgang die werd geboekt met de K-NK-programma's werd opgemerkt door strategische partners en mondde in november uit in de voorgenomen overname van Kiadis door Sanofi. De biedprijs bedraagt € 5,45 in contanten (cum dividend) voor elk geplaatst en uitstaand gewoon aandeel. Dit vertegenwoordigt een premie van 272% ten opzichte van de slotkoers van het aandeel op 30 oktober 2020. De transactie zal naar verwachting in het tweede kwartaal van 2021 worden afgerond.

Financiële hoofdpunten (Bedragen in miljoen €, behalve gegevens per aandeel) 2020 2019 Change Totale omzet en overige inkomsten 21,1 - 21,1 Totale bedrijfskosten Onderzoek en ontwikkeling (31,2) (43,0) 11,8 Algemeen en administratief (24,0) (30,2) 6,2 Bedrijfskosten (55,2) (73,2) 18,0 Bedrijfsresultaat (34,1) (73,2) 39,1 Netto financieel resultaat (47,7) 20,7 (68,4) Nettoresultaat (81,9) (52,6) (29,3) Netto operationele kasstroom (24,1) (48,3) 24,2 Kaspositie per jaar-ultimo 13,7 29,5 (15,8) Eigen vermogen (32,9) 34,3 (67,2) Winst per aandeel vóór verwatering (€) (2,24) (1,92) (0,32)

Financiële hoofdpunten

Omzet en Overige Inkomsten

· Kiadis Pharma boekte in 2020 een omzet van € 17,5 miljoen uit de exclusieve licentieovereenkomst met Sanofi afgesloten op 7 juli 2020 en overige inkomsten gerelateerd aan subsidies van € 3,6 miljoen (2019: € 0).

Bedrijfskosten

De bedrijfskosten daalden van € 73,2 miljoen in 2019 naar € 55,2 miljoen, een afname met € 18,0 miljoen.

De kosten voor onderzoek en ontwikkeling daalden tot € 31,2 miljoen, vergeleken met € 43,0 miljoen in 2019. Zonder de kosten voor op aandelen gebaseerde vergoedingen daalden de kosten voor onderzoek en ontwikkeling tot € 28,3 miljoen, vergeleken met € 41,4 miljoen in 2019, een daling met € 13,2 miljoen. De daling werd voornamelijk veroorzaakt door de gestegen kosten van klinische studies in 2019 in verband met de opstart van de fase 3-studie voor ATIR101 en de toename van het personeelsbestand voorafgaand aan de stopzetting van de ATIR-activiteiten in 2019. In 2020 heeft Kiadis Pharma zich volledig gericht op de ontwikkeling van K-NK002 en de overige NK-programma's, waardoor de kosten voor deze programma’s toenamen.

De algemene en administratieve kosten daalden van € 30,2 miljoen in 2019 tot € 24,0 miljoen. Zonder de kosten voor op aandelen gebaseerde vergoedingen daalden de algemene en administratieve kosten van € 28,6 miljoen naar € 20,7 miljoen, een daling met € 7,9 miljoen. Deze daling was per saldo het gevolg van het afgenomen personeelsbestand in alle afdelingen na de stopzetting van ATIR, én van hogere advieskosten voor bedrijfsontwikkelingsactiviteiten, de voorbereiding op markttoegang in 2019 en de overname van CytoSen Therapeutics, Inc. in 2019. Deze daling werd gecompenseerd door een stijging veroorzaakt door kosten in verband met de voorgenomen overname van Sanofi.

Bedrijfsresultaat

· Als gevolg van de algehele daling van de totale bedrijfskosten en de gegenereerde inkomsten in 2020, daalde het operationele verlies van € 73,2 miljoen in 2019 tot € 34,1 miljoen in 2020.

Netto financieel resultaat

Het nettoresultaat daalde met € 68,4 miljoen tot een verlies van € 47,7 miljoen in 2020, vergeleken met een nettowinst van € 20,7 miljoen in 2019.

Financieringslasten voor uitstaande schulden omvatten rente op leningen van derden voor € 1,5 miljoen vergeleken met € 3,3 miljoen in 2019 en € 0,1 miljoen negatieve rente op uitstaande geldmiddelen en kasequivalenten in 2020, vergeleken met € 0,2 miljoen in 2019. De rentelasten van de leaseovereenkomsten van de Groep daalden van € 0,5 miljoen in 2019 tot € 0,4 miljoen in 2020.

Kiadis erkent een variabele vergoeding met betrekking tot de overname van CytoSen Therapeutics, Inc. in 2019. Door de hogere koers van het aandeel in 2020 en als gevolg van een vervroegde betaling van zogeheten mijlpaal-aandelen bij wijziging van eigendom van de Vennootschap, nam de variabele vergoeding toe met € 24,6 miljoen tot een totaal van € 29,0 miljoen. Kiadis boekte een financieel verlies van € 24,6 miljoen, tegenover een winst van € 13,1 miljoen in 2019 als gevolg van de hogere aandelenkoers en de vervroegde betaling.

In april 2020 plaatste Kiadis € 17 miljoen aan aandelen en ontvingen de investeerders 5,24 miljoen warrants (de “2025 Warrants”). Per 31 december 2020 boekte de Vennootschap een verplichting van € 26,6 miljoen als vergoeding aan deze warranthouders ingeval de overname door Sanofi succesvol is. De toename met € 20,1 miljoen van de reële waarde van de verplichting voor de 2025 Warrants in de periode van acht maanden eindigend op 31 december 2020, werd geboekt onder ‘overige verliezen’.

In december 2011 sloot Kiadis een overeenkomst met Hospira, Inc. Als gevolg van de beslissing om alle ATIR-activiteiten in 2019 te beëindigen, verlaagde de Vennootschap de gerelateerde verplichting waarvoor de terugbetaling was gekoppeld aan ATIR tot € 0 en boekte een financieel voordeel van € 10,8 miljoen in 2019.

Het netto wisselkoersverlies van € 1,0 miljoen in 2020 omvat voornamelijk een niet-gerealiseerd (niet-contant) wisselkoersverlies van € 0,9 miljoen op intra-groepleningen uitgedrukt in Canadese dollar, terwijl in 2019 een winst van € 0,8 miljoen werd behaald.

Netto-resultaat

· Als gevolg van bovenstaande posten steeg het verlies met € 29,3 miljoen tot € 81,9 miljoen in 2020, versus een verlies van € 52,6 miljoen in 2019. Het niet-verwaterde verlies per aandeel voor 2020 steeg tot € 2,24 in vergelijking met een verlies van € 1,92 in 2019.

Kasstromen

· De totale geldmiddelen en kasequivalenten daalden met € 15,8 miljoen van € 29,5 miljoen eind 2019 tot € 13,7 miljoen eind 2020. Deze daling is voornamelijk het gevolg van de netto operationele kasstroom van € 24,1 miljoen, aflossing van uitstaande leningen van € 5,0 miljoen, gecompenseerd door de netto-opbrengst van een aandelenemissie voor een totaalbedrag van € 16,1 miljoen.

Eigen vermogen

· Het eigen vermogen van Kiadis bedroeg eind 2020 € 32,9 miljoen negatief, tegenover € 34,3 miljoen positief eind 2019, een afname van € 67,2 miljoen. De belangrijkste oorzaken van deze daling zijn het verlies over het jaar van € 81,9 miljoen, gedeeltelijk gecompenseerd door de netto-opbrengst van de aandelenemissie van € 16,1 miljoen.



Winst per aandeel

· Het niet-verwaterde verlies per aandeel voor 2020 nam toe tot € 2,24, vergeleken met € 1,92 in 2019.

Jaarverslag

Het jaarverslag 2020 is beschikbaar op de website van Kiadis Pharma,www.kiadis.com.

Deze verklaring is een openbare aankondiging op grond van artikel 17 paragraaf 1 van de Europese Verordening Machtsmisbruik (596/2014).

Dit is een samenvatting van het Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710 7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 (20) 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 (203) 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com





About Kiadis’ K-NK-cell Based Medicines

Kiadis’ NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haplo donor cell-based medicines for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies and infectious diseases.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis’ proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell based product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. Furthermore, Kiadis is developing K-NK-ID101 for the treatment of Covid-19. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell based medicines for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.







1 The audited annual results 2020 for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

2 Deze cijfers zijn opgesteld in overeenstemming met de International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) zoals aanvaard door de Europese Unie.



