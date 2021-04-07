English French

Paris, 7th April 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting 12th May 2021 at 9.00am without the physical presence of its shareholders

Coface SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 12th May 2021 at 9:00am without the physical presence of its shareholders given the measures limiting public gatherings due to the health status in France.

This decision is made in accordance with the provisions of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 as amended and extended.

The corresponding notice of meeting serving as convocation containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.42 on 7th April 2021 (announcement No. 2100802).

The General Assembly will be broadcast live (the link will be available in the section dedicated to the General Assembly). The video of the General Assembly will also be available as a replay within the time limit set by the regulations.

Therefore, the shareholders are invited:

To vote on the resolutions online or by post, using either the postal voting form or the Votaccess platform. They can also appoint the Chairman to represent them;

To submit written questions to the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors via the dedicated email address: investors@coface.com by attaching proof of their shareholder status for the question to be taken into account.

All documents that must be disclosed for this meeting will be available to the shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website ( www.coface.com ) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly" ( https://www.coface.com/fr/Investisseurs/Assemblee-generale ).





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

