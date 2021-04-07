Crypto Exchange CGCX.io Enters India to Set Up the First Insured OTC Desk and Digital Asset Custody for Cryptocurrencies

Singapore , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGCX.io will allow traders in India to directly buy and sell crypto assets from a dedicated trading desk as individuals or as an institution. A fully insured OTC desk will make the buying and selling of crypto easier and reduce traders’ risk of loss. In March of 2020, the Supreme Court of India nullified the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) ban on cryptos, marking a monumental step for the firm, allowing it to venture into India.

Entering India is part of the company’s growth strategy as it expands to global markets. India, which is home to more than a billion people, has massive potential for crypto adoption. Not only will CGCX.io provide cryptocurrency trading services, but it will also demonstrate the application of blockchain technology to various startups that seek to benefit from it. The company is also partnering with several blockchain funds to extend its services to institutions and institutional investors. A successful launch will ensure that CGCX.io services are implemented to uplift various ecosystems in the country. The Indian Market is expected to benefit from CGCX’s retail and institutional services.

CGCX.io ventures into the Indian market with an additional benefit; it serves as a fully insured custody solution for institutions, which means it can hold large quantities of crypto assets in its independent storage. Cryptocurrency custody solutions are becoming increasingly important to safeguard crypto assets. They’re slowly replacing online wallets which have proven to be susceptible to hacks, and private offline keys which could be lost or stolen. Institutional investors face more significant risk than individual investors when it comes to safeguarding access to their tokens, hence requiring a crypto custody solution.

The company’s objective remains to secure tokens in wallets trading on their exchange and protect these tokens from cyber-attacks and hacks through their highly sophisticated insured hybrid cryptocurrency trading platform. Plans are also underway to facilitate real estate tokenization. Users of CGCX.io services will be able to trade fiat currency for cryptocurrency and purchase a home or property using crypto.

About CGCX.io

CGCX.io launched its services in 2017, offering the first-ever insured hybrid-crypto exchange on a multi-service platform. In an astonishingly short time, CGCX.io has successfully expanded its reach into other industries, including Investment Banking and Real Estate, with plans to get listed on US regulated exchanges in the near future.

