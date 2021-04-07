IBA’s Proteus®ONE selected by Advocate Radiation Oncology for new proton therapy center in Florida

English French

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, April 07, 2021 – IBA(Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that its Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution has been selected by Advocate Radiation Oncology in conjunction with its affiliate Southwest Florida Proton for its new radiation oncology center. The site will serve the greater population of Southwest Florida in a centralized location between Lee and Collier County.

The parties have signed a binding term sheet for the delivery of IBA’s Proteus®ONE solution including Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), and a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry America, Inc. The term sheet includes long-term operation and maintenance services to be provided by IBA. Advocate Radiation Oncology expects to start treating patients by 2023. The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract usually ranges between 40 and 50 million US dollars. Both parties will be working diligently to complete negotiations of the final agreement in the coming months. IBA will start recognizing revenue once the final agreement is executed.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “As we have highlighted previously, the US is of key strategic importance for our business overall and this latest agreement reinforces our leading position in this market, being our 17th proton therapy system there. The agreement also includes both proton therapy and dosimetry elements, demonstrating the strong synergies between these two business divisions. We look forward to supporting Advocate Radiation Oncology’s world-class practice in providing cancer patients with access to the most advanced radiotherapy technology.”

Dr. Arie Dosoretz, Managing Partner at Advocate Radiation Oncology, added: “At Advocate Radiation Oncology, our driving purpose and passion is to provide the most innovative radiation therapy available to the patients who need our help. Exploiting the capabilities of advanced proton therapy is the logical next step in our mission to lead the fight against cancer. We know that IBA’s experience and industry leading technology makes IBA’s Proteus®ONE the clear choice for this endeavor. We are excited to bring a beacon of hope to our community.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Advocate Radiation Oncology

Advocate Radiation Oncology is a locally owned practice with convenient locations in South Florida. The practice’s mission is to provide compassionate health care expertise to cancer patients. Advocate Radiation Oncology is directed by a team of world-class, board-certified radiation oncologists,

For more information, please visit AdvocateRO.com .

