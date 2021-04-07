Scott Kim and 3 Cultural Values for Product Driven Culture

Beverly Hills, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Product Driven Growth has become buzzwordy recently, but the core of it, a Culture centered on Product, can be the primary driver around high-growth businesses. That’s precisely what Mr. Scott Kim, CEO at RocketReach has been focused on in his journey to help businesses change their growth trajectory. Being a data-driven enterprise, RocketReach focuses on quality, ease of use, and breadth everyday.

Listen to the full interview of Scott Kim with Adam Torres on Mission Matters.

Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, Scott was fortunate to get extensive exposure to vast business processes and workings from an early age. While lending a helping hand in their family retail store, Kim gradually polished his business acumen and developed the ability to understand customer needs. Initially opting for the medical domain while commencing college, Scott recognized his significant inclination towards the technology field. It was this shift of choice in his primary subject that led him to pursue the vision that eventually led him to join and lead RocketReach.

Scott has been led by the decisive factor of product quality and swears by it completely. Being a firm believer in this product-focused approach, he aspires to perfectly blend core business essentials with advancements in technology to create reliable, user-friendly products.

Cultural Values for a Product

While discussing RocketReach and its impactful working culture, Scott reveals the key attributes that attracted him to join the firm: product-driven focus on customer experience. Analyzing the fundamental aspects of having a successful product, Kim highlights the importance of a seamless user experience that drives engagement.

Talking about the essential cultural values that impact business results, Scott notes three in particular as most foundational:



Data-driven: Engineering all products based on meticulous analysis of data and information

Velocity: Creating a compounding effect by making quick business decisions without the fear of failing

Autonomous design: Providing every individual with the ability to make decisions, giving everyone the responsibility to help drive the business

RocketReach caters to 450 million professionals across 17 million companies predominantly in the domains of marketing, sales, and recruiting. Unifying people around the need for accurate data and contacts, RocketReach enables individuals and brands to reach out to their audiences in an effective manner.

RocketReach’s Unique Features

What makes RocketReach different from the rest of the industry competitors are their distinctively designed products with unique features. These well-planned and religiously implemented attributes set the firm apart, resulting in its increased credibility. These include:

Quality

Breadth

Ease of use

Having a broad target group of clients, RocketReach serves individuals, brands, and small and medium-sized developing businesses.

Future Plans

Scott shares his visionary plans for expanding the business multifold and designing better products through extensive testing. "We are the first and the most aggressive data testers," shares Scott while talking about his in-house approach.

Aligning their mission with practical actions, RocketReach is hiring across all their fields, and would be delighted to onboard fresh talent.

About

RocketReach is built by a close-knit team of engineers and designers all over North America. Our founders have a cumulative 13 patents between them and decades of experience in petabyte-scale data mining. RocketReach believes in a culture of high accountability, where data and experimentation guide decision-making and direction. We care deeply about data, science, elegant solutions, and most of all, the needs of our users.

To know more about the firm and apply for the open positions, visit RocketReach here.





Media Communications

Inquires: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

KISS PR Brand Storytelling

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media

KISS PR Brand Story PressWire



Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

DISCLAIMER of Liability . IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.













Attachment