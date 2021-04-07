Newport, Rhode Island, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audrain Group, LLC is proud to announce that champion racecar driver, David Donohue has joined Audrain Motorsport as the Senior Vice President of Member Experience & Sales. David’s wide-range of racing and motorsport related expertise, includes winning the 24-hours of Le Mans, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, and the Rolex-24 at Daytona. He will assist with Audrain Motorsport’s membership relations & development, advanced track-based driving instruction, and motoring-related special event planning and execution. David is joining the Audrain Motorsport team with extensive relationships and experience he gained from his time at Porsche Cars North America as the prestigious 918 Spyder Client Relations Manager.

Racing and motorsport runs in the Donohue blood. David Donohue is the son of one of the most notable racing drivers born in America, Mark Donohue. Mark brought Roger Penske his first Indianapolis 500 win in 1972, as well as taking home victories in the legendary Can-Am, Trans-Am, USAC, FIA sports cars, and NASCAR. Following his father and the Donohue family tradition of racing, David has created his own successful racing portfolio and will continue his passion through Audrain Motorsport.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Audrain Group, LLC family, and strongly believe that his decades of experience, and prominent role at the heights of the automotive racing world will strengthen our ability to reach a broader audience and expand our brand globally,” states Nicholas Schorsch, co-founder and chairman of the Audrain Group, LLC. “We are excited to add such a renowned driver and experienced automotive enthusiast to our team and look forward to working together to bring great automotive experiences to life at Audrain Motorsport and Audrain Group, LLC."

Donald Osborne, CEO, noted “It’s fantastic to welcome David here to the Audrain team. His combination of talent, experience and knowledge are rare in someone so easygoing and down to earth. David’s the kind of person you just want to spend hours having a chat with- and the mixture of laughs, awe and education that come from every conversation we’ve had has been a pleasure to experience. He brings something truly unique to our family and will be a tremendous asset in moving our Audrain brand even further upward. I can’t wait!”

“I have known Nick and his team since my days at Porsche Cars North America,” David states. “I have always admired his dedication and determination to preserve and promote motoring enthusiasm. I am both thrilled and honored to be able to join the Audrain Motorsport team and play a role to further this mission. I have always believed that enthusiasm and fun are contagious and through Audrain Motorsport we intend to spread this fun among like-minded motorheads for years to come.”

In addition to his role as VP of Member Experience & Sales, David will continue his driving career in events such as the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb.

About David Donohue

David Donohue has firmly established himself as a champion racing driver with an impressive resumé that includes time at the wheel in Touring Cars, Prototypes, NASCAR Stock Car and Craftsman Truck Series. He was an integral part of the Brumos Racing family, driving a Brumos Racing Daytona Prototype in every Rolex Sports Car series race from 2003 through 2010. In 2009 he co-drove to victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. David and co-driver Darren Law joined Action Express Racing in 2011, sharing podium finishes and 3rd place finish in DP driver points. David returned to Action Express Racing in 2012 with an all-new Corvette Daytona Prototype finishing 4th in points. Returning to Daytona for the Rolex-24 in 2013, David again captured victory, this time in the GX class drive a Porsche Cayman.

In 2014, a surprise departure from the cockpit found David at Porsche Cars North America as the 918 Spyder Client Relations Manager. He remained at PCNA for four years until 2018 and in 2019 joined the RDS Automotive Group based at Porsche of The Main Line.

Not one to give up racing completely, David found a new competitive challenge in the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, where he has competed each year since 2017. He captured the Time Attack 1 victory with a record-setting run in 2018 driving a Porsche 911 GT3R. For 2021, David is set to again confront the mountain in a Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport fielded by a partnership of Porsche of The Main Line, Porsche Colorado Springs, and BBI Autosport.

About Audrain Motorsport

Audrain Motorsport is all about the chance to share extraordinary experiences centered around the way you want to engage with cars and motorcycles. No matter where your passion connects, oAudrainMotorsport.comn a tour, rally or back country drive; exploring the limits of your car and your talent against the clock on a track; as an insider at the world’s leading Concours d’Elegance and historic races; or sharing conversation with the movers, shakers and legends of the motoring world in an intimate setting, we are here to make it possible.

Audrain Motorsport promises “curated immersive automotive experiences” for all its members who are looking to take their passion to the next level, and to operate at the top of the automotive lifestyle chain. Enthusiasts can join Audrain Motorsport at different levels to suit their passion, crowned by The Audrain Vanderbilt Club, named for Willie K. Vanderbilt, pioneering automobile and racing enthusiast.

Based in its own clubhouse, centrally located in Newport, Rhode Island, the Audrain Vanderbilt Club offers its members an exclusive and intimate environment with the highest level of storage for fine vintage, classic and modern exotic cars. The new clubhouse is the home for the Audrain Collections Library as well as a lounge and bar open to all Audrain Vanderbilt Club members to gather for conversation and private events. The facility will feature a permanent display area showcasing a choice selection of unique cars.

Each level of Audrain Motorsport membership is tailored to suit your needs and your dreams. We believe that cars bring people together both physically and emotionally. They cross socio-economic borders and, as such, Audrain Motorsport is committed to providing a range of fabulous experiences that are immersive and transformational.

For more information on David Donohue or Audrain Motorsport please visit, AudrainMotorsport.com.

