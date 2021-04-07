English Finnish

ENEDO PLC Stock exchange release 7 April 2021 at 19:30



Final result of Enedo Plc’s rights issue and directed issue

On 11 March 2021, Enedo Plc (the “Company”) announced a rights issue and a directed issue (jointly the “Issues”), totalling approximately EUR 12 million.

The subscription period of the Issues ended on 1 April 2021. In accordance with the final result, a total of 39,320,336 new shares were subscribed for in the rights issue, corresponding to approximately 156.7% of the offered 25,090,458 shares. A total of 23,340,992 new shares representing 93.0% of the 25,090,458 new shares offered in the rights issue were subscribed for based on subscription rights and 15,979,344 new shares without the subscription rights. In the directed issue, all of the offered 35,000,000 shares were subscribed for. The subscription price in the rights issue and the directed issue was EUR 0.20 per new share, and the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 12.0 million from the Issues.

The Company’s Board of Directors has today approved the subscriptions made in the Issues and allocated the new shares subscribed for in the Issues in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Issues. As a consequence of the Issues, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 60,090,458 shares from the current 8,432,735 shares to a total of 68,523,193 shares. After the completion of the Issues, the new shares issued in the Issues represent approximately 88% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Company.

The Swedish Inission AB (publ) (“Inission”) subscribed for 34,000,000 of the shares offered in the directed issue pursuant to its subscription undertaking and it will become the Company’s largest shareholder with holdings of approximately 49.6%. On 8 March 2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority granted Inission a permanent exemption from the obligation to launch a mandatory bid for the Company’s shares. In addition, Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy (“Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone”) subscribed for 1,000,000 of the shares offered in the directed issue pursuant to its subscription undertaking.

The Issues related to the Company’s loan arrangement of EUR 8.6 million announced on 16 February 2021, through which the Company will pay back EUR 5.3 million of these loans and a total of EUR 3.3 million of the loans will be cancelled (the “Loan Arrangement”). The rest of the proceeds raised through the Issues will be used for the Company’s general working capital needs and for the execution of the Company’s turnaround programme announced on 16 February 2021. The Loan Arrangement will be executed immediately after the new shares have been entered into the Trade Register. Thereafter, Jussi Capital Oy will sell all of the Company shares it owns to Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone.

“I am very pleased with the result of the rights issue and I wish to express warm thanks to all Enedo’s existing and new shareholders who participated in the rights issue. An oversubscribed issue tells of strong confidence in the company’s turnaround programme and new profitable future”, says Enedo’s President and CEO Vesa Leino. “I also wish to thank our new significant owners who participated in the directed issue for their belief in the company and its future. The successful issues will secure the necessary finance for the execution of the turnaround programme, bring security for the duration of its execution and, through the loan arrangement, markedly improve the company’s financial and balance sheet position.”

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register on or about 9 April 2021. The last day of trading in interim shares on the stock exchange list maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the “Helsinki Stock Exchange”) will be on or about 9 April 2021. Interim shares will be combined with the Company’s existing shares on or about 9 April 2021. Trading in the shares is expected to commence on Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 12 April 2021. The new shares carry the same rights as the other shares in the Company when the shares have been registered with the Trade Register and entered in the investors’ book-entry accounts.

UB Securities Ltd is acting as the Lead Manager of the Issues, and Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd is the Company’s legal advisor. Access Partners Oy is the Company’s financial adviser with respect to the Loan Arrangement.

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38.5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

