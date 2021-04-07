English Finnish

ENEDO PLC Stock Exchange Release 7 April 2021 at 19:31



Enedo Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be postponed to 17 May 2021

Enedo Plc’s (the ”Company”) Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) will be postponed to 17 May 2021. The AGM was originally planned to be held on 29 April 2021.

The Company published a release earlier today regarding the final result of the rights issue and directed issue and the timeline for completion of the loan arrangement announced by the Company on 16 February 2021 as well as a related ownership arrangement. Postponing the AGM makes it possible to take into account the resulting changes in the shareholder base of the Company in the preparations for the meeting.

