FlasKap Proudly Announces Retail Debut at SCHEELS

Belgrade, MT, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlasKap, the creator of the revolutionary MADIC™ drinking system, today announced its partnership with SCHEELS, which will be the first major retailer to sell FlasKap’s innovative products. The VOLST™ 22, VOLST™ 30, MADIC™ 6, and MADIC™ 9 will be available at 22 SCHEELS locations by April 7, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be making our retail debut with SCHEELS,” said Drew Tonn, CEO of FlasKap. The whole FlasKap crew is appreciative of the kindness and cooperation from the SCHEELS team.

SCHEELS Locations to Carry FlasKap Products





Rapid City, SD

Eau Claire, WI

Mankato, MN

Great Falls, MT

Sioux City, IA

Overland Park, KS

The Colony, TX

Lincoln, NE

Eden Prairie, MN

Fargo, ND

Sioux Falls, SD

Bismark, ND

Des Moines, IA

Omaha, NE

Johnstown, CO

Billings, MT

Colorado Springs, CO

Sandy, UT

Sparks, NV

Saint Cloud, MN

Appleton, WI

Coralville, IA

About the FlasKap Drinking System

If you love unwinding with a good cocktail during a long day at the beach, you probably know the hassle of hauling all those heavy glass liquor bottles along with you. FlasKap decided that people should be able to bring the bar on the go without the extra baggage. Their products enable you to make a cocktail with ease, even in the most inconvenient of places. With the storage capacity of about nine liquor shots, you can hold a day’s worth of drinks in the palm of your hand and make a cocktail with the push of a button.

But even more important to the company than that is the experiences had along the way. “It’s less about the extra servings of liquor and more about the extra hours, laughs, moments, and memories. We want you to stay for one more song, swim until the sun goes down, and tell stories until it comes up again. We exist to enhance those moments worthy of a drink.”

SCHEELS: Your Retail Destination for FlasKap

SCHEELS isn’t just a sporting goods store; it’s an experience. With a ferris wheel, gourmet confections, arcade games, and an aquarium, the company wants their customers’ adventures to begin long before they hit the road. In the same way, FlasKap’s products are made to create experiences and lasting memories for customers, which is why FlasKap and SCHEELS make ideal retail partners.

The company wants its customers to follow their passions and have a great time doing it. They offer the latest trends, the most reliable advice, and the best-quality sporting products. SCHEELS currently has 29 locations across 13 states. You can learn more about their retail partners, quality products, and the story of the company at scheels.com.

