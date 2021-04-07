English French

Rueil Malmaison, 7 April 2021

VINCI Airports wins the concession of Manaus airport and 6 other airports in Brazil

Seven airports which welcomed almost 4.7 million passengers in 2019, including 3 million at Manaus international airport

Crucial mobility and connectivity infrastructures for the country

Strong environmental agenda

On completion of a call for tenders initiated by ANAC (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil), VINCI Airports was today awarded a 30-year concession for seven airports of the North region of Brazil: Manaus, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Boa Vista, Cruzeiro do Sul, Tabatinga and Téfé.

Gateway to the Amazon region and neighbouring Brazilian states, these airports welcomed 4.7 million passengers in 2019. They are essential for opening up a vast region of 3.8 million km2.

In addition to ensuring the operations, maintenance and modernization of terminals and runways, VINCI Airports will also transform these airports into eco-efficient infrastructures:

net-zero emissions goal,

set-up of photovoltaic farms,

waste and water management,

establishment of biodiversity laboratories,

carbon sinks projects with local NGOs.

To do this, VINCI Airports will build on the successful environmental policy it has been successfully implementing since 2018 at Salvador Bahia airport in North East Brazil.

VINCI Airports also intends to support Brazil’s post-pandemic economic recovery, by developing the passenger traffic and the cargo activity at Manaus, 3rd largest cargo airport in Brazil. Pillar of the economic and community development of the Amazon region, Manaus plays a key role in the country’s economy, in particular for the high growth electronics industry.

VINCI Airports, whose global network is thus extended to 52 platforms, strengthens its presence in lusophone countries and Latin America, where it will manage a total of 16 airports in Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

“Our roadmap is clear: green airports for green growth. In this remote region where air transport is essential, VINCI Airports will make these airports more resilient, and eco-efficient, in order to sustain economic recovery in Brazil, while preserving the planet. We are eager to start operations, together with Brazilian authorities and local communities”, declared Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports.

