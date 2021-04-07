English French

April 7, 2021

Technicolor: 2020 Universal Registration Document available

Technicolor informs that its 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the Group’s web site www.technicolor.com (under the heading “Investor Center” - “Financial information” - “Regulated Information”) and at its corporate head office: 8-10, rue du Renard, 75004 Paris, France. The Universal Registration Document is also available on the website of the AMF ( http://www.amf-france.org ).

The following documents are included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document:

2020 annual financial report;



annual management report of the Board of Directors;



corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce);



disclosure on extra-financial performance and vigilance plan;



statutory auditors’ reports; and



details of the fees paid to the statutory auditors.

