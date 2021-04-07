English French

Roissy, 7 April 2021

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Air France-KLM’s 2020 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021.

The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections). The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM’s website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections).

The Registration Document has been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors’ reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees.

Investor relations Press

Olivier Gall Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com Michiel.Klinkers@airfranceklm.com

