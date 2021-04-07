Digital Marketing Leader Michael Morrison Rejoins Chief Outsiders

PORTLAND, OR, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Morrison has returned to his role as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s fastest-growing management consulting firms. Morrison returns after a triumphant four-year engagement shaping the go-to-market strategies for a healthcare financial services client.

Morrison, with deep experience in financial services, healthcare, and SaaS, is one of more than 80 “Executives-as-a-Service” at Chief Outsiders who deliver C-level marketing strategies to both SMB and enterprise-scale companies.

After being tapped as the Chief Marketing Officer at ePay Healthcare four years ago, Morrison led a top-to-bottom transformation that led to the creation and introduction of a new brand – Loyale – as well as increased revenues and better quality client relationships. Prior, Morrison helped grow revenues by 172 percent and net revenue-per-employee by 44 percent during an aggressive growth period at D.A. Davidson.

“We are extremely pleased to have Michael back among the talented and visionary CMOs here at Chief Outsiders,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “As a former company president with a history of P&L ownership, he brings a holistic approach to collaborating with sales, legal and compliance, and key stakeholders to deliver solutions that meet the needs of a diverse clientele and their unique audiences.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment