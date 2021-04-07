Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Featured Speakers at Community Oncology Alliance Spring Session

Ft. Myers, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians, clinicians and administrative leaders of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will be participating in the virtual 2021 Community Oncology Conference hosted by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) on April 8 & 9, 2021. Oncologists/hematologists, clinicians, practice administrators, employers, patients and industry professionals nationwide will join to showcase the resilience and resourcefulness of community oncology providers. Innovative solutions and critical lessons learned while continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a key focus of the two-day gathering.

FCS physicians serving as panelists for the COA 2021 Spring Conference are:

FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker said, “FCS is proud to join the nation’s top oncology care providers to discuss cutting-edge clinical topics and to share our best practices for successfully dealing with the ongoing challenges of oncology business operations and payment reform.”

“Sharing knowledge is one of the most effective ways to advance the field of oncology and is critically important as the U.S. cancer care landscape continues to change so rapidly,” said Dr. Gordan. “My colleagues and I look forward to participating in the COA spring conference.”

The Community Oncology Alliance is dedicated to ensuring that cancer patients have access to quality, affordable and accessible cancer care in their local communities.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment