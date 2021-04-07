KYN Capital Group, Inc. Gives Corporate Update

Las Vegas, NV, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) gives corporate update. The company has paid the application fee to OTC Markets and is waiting for approval to update the company profile and load the financials and disclosures for 2020 and the first quarter 2021. The company has updated the Nevada Secretary of State with the new officers. We believe that we should become current on www.otcmarkets.com soon after the OTC Market’s approval process. The company is also working on a new corporate website @ www.kyncap.com



The company focus is in the entertainment space with the utilization of cryptocurrency and touchless payments.

“We are very excited about our future at KYNC. We are developing our new website and look to get current with our financial and disclosure statements on OTC. We are looking forward to updating our shareholders regarding our business development at KYNC very soon,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC:KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

