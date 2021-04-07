Emile C. Thompson confirmed as new DCPSC commissioner

Washington, D.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emile C. Thompson was confirmed as the new Commissioner for the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia effective April 7, 2021 for a term ending June 30, 2022. Commissioner Thompson was nominated by Mayor Muriel A. Bowser and confirmed by the DC Council.

“I want to thank Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Council for this opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of the District of Columbia,” stated Commissioner Thompson. “I look forward to working with Commissioners Phillips and Beverly, and the Commission staff in advancing our mission of safety, reliability, affordability and meeting the District’s climate policy commitments.”

Before joining the Commission, Commissioner Thompson was appointed to serve as a Principal Member on the D.C. Water Board of Directors in 2016. While on the Board, Commissioner Thompson chaired the Human Resources and Labor Relations Committee and served on the Governance, Strategic Planning and D.C. Retail Rates committees. He also served as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. As an AUSA, he served in many roles including as a senior AUSA in the Homicide Section and as a Deputy Chief in the Misdemeanor Section.

Commissioner Thompson graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in Computer Science and minors in Math and Biology. He also obtained a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law. Upon graduation from law school, Commissioner Thompson clerked for the Honorable (Ret.) Herbert B. Dixon, Jr. of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Commissioner Thompson also served in the Mayoral Administrations of Vincent Gray and Muriel Bowser, working with senior officials on public safety and justice issues.

Commissioner Thompson was born in Washington, D.C. and currently resides there with his wife and children. Commissioner Thompson is active in the community serving as a mentor through the Abramson Scholarship Foundation and former board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.