OTC: ILUS Appoints Marketing Director to Lead Ongoing Global Marketing and Communications Strategy

ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. ILUS has already completed 2 acquisitions in the first quarter of 2021 and is on track to complete and announce at least two more acquisitions in the second quarter. With each acquisition rapidly increasing ILUS International's growth trajectory, the company is building a Marketing Department that will integrate the acquired company brands, communicate the vision and technological capability of each company and also provide continued quality interaction with ILUS Shareholders.



With extensive experience gained at leading building materials and construction companies with manufacturing facilities in the USA and established entities across the Gulf Region, ILUS has appointed results orientated and driven marketing expert, Dejana Radonjic as its new Marketing Director.

ILUS CEO, Nick Link, said, “Dejana’s successful track record in branding and marketing of the products at her previous companies, alongside the key role she has played in their growth, made her a perfect fit for our Group. We are excited to announce that Dejana has joined us and I have no doubt that she will be an immense asset to our growing team.”

Dejana’s focus will be on the implementation of innovative marketing and branding ideas to promote the products in line with the vision of ILUS. She will also lead the public engagement strategy for ILUS across a wide range of platforms where she is aiming to highlight the market success of ILUS’ products. Dejana will also be updating the look and feel of our existing communication channels whilst creating new channels that will maximize brand awareness for both customers and shareholders.

Furthermore, Dejana will be in charge of building an outstanding International Marketing Team which will be focusing on perfecting every marketing detail, from brochures and packaging right through to Social Media, driving ILUS to become the global leader in its sector.

In order to up-list to NASDAQ, which is the company’s medium-term goal, ILUS needs to strengthen its marketing foundations, increase its Web presence, improve its exposure on existing Social Media platforms and create channels on platforms such as TikTok, Discord and many others in order to reach a wider audience.

Within the company’s broader strategy, each brand and product have a very specific and individualized marketing approach in order to penetrate their specific vertical markets and gain traction in their respective geographical regions.

ILUS Director, John-Paul Backwell, who brings nearly 25 years of International Sales and Marketing experience to the ILUS Management Team, said, “From a sales perspective, Dejana and her International Marketing Team will no-doubt play a key role in delivering specific marketing materials and tools which will assist the International Sales Teams within the ILUS group to deliver on their sales quotas. The disruptive technology owned and sold by the ILUS group of companies is already present in 63 countries and it will continue to be a priority for the Marketing Team to create and grow the demand for ILUS’ products whilst supporting the regional distributors with their marketing needs.”

As ILUS strengthens its Marketing Team, its International Sales Team continues to be hard at work growing the Sales Pipeline, conducting demonstrations and expanding its International Distribution Network. In addition to the recently announced appointment of the largest fire safety and vehicle distributors in India and Saudi Arabia, the company has also recently appointed two new distributors in the United Kingdom, one being a large maritime and aviation agent and the other being a large agent for disaster recovery equipment. Both new distributors will be focusing on the sale of specific ILUS products into their existing customers.

With ever growing interest in ILUS’ E-Raptor Electric Utility Vehicle, the company is now close to appointing distributors and dealers across the UK and Europe. The demand for distribution rights for this vehicle has been overwhelming and the Sales Team has therefore been in a strong position to set and negotiate higher sales targets with potential distributors and dealers, ensuring that a strong and focused dealer network will be in place by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The Certification process for the E-Raptor EV in the USA will also begin in the second quarter with discussions already underway with a potential USA distributor for the vehicle. The ILUS Marketing Team is already well underway with the updating of marketing materials to support the distributors as they work with the sales team to engage customers in their respective regions.

As the demand for ILUS products in India continues to increase, the company has confirmed today that it will be opening a sales and support office in India. Products such as FireBug’s BacPac and MistMax as well as the E-Raptor EV, are gaining significant traction in India, which notably has the third highest carbon dioxide emissions in the world, is the world’s second most populated country and fifth largest economy – all factors which are driving the increased demand for ILUS’ products in the country. The office in India is another exciting development on the ILUS roadmap, adding to the recent announcement of the new facility to be opened in Saudi Arabia.

From Monday, ILUS will be rolling out a product awareness campaign for its shareholders, allowing them to familiarize themselves with each product, its benefits, existing customers and market potential. Further on into next week, the ILUS Sales Team will provide an update on its routes to market internationally, distributor progress, new customers and further exciting product developments.

The ILUS Team continues to working tirelessly to deliver on its strategy as quickly and efficiently as possible.

website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Email: IR@ilus-group.com

