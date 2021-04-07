ROCK Networks Continues its Expansion, Opens Office in Lethbridge Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCK Networks, a leading provider of wireless and broadband solutions, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Lethbridge, Alberta.



The new location provides both sales and service for ROCK Networks' seven areas of expertise: Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; and broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks solutions.

"We are very excited to be able to provide our best-in-class communications solutions and support to Alberta," said President and CEO, Joe Hickey. "Opening this new location further strengthens our position as one of the fastest-growing wireless and broadband solution providers in Canada."

The office, located at 326 – 10 Street North, will serve Lethbridge and surrounding areas as well as all major cities in Alberta. It is the newest of five locations, including St. John's, Newfoundland; Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; and Ottawa, Ontario.

The new office reflects the culture of growth at ROCK Networks. The company was recently ranked No. 23rd overall and 1st among telecommunications companies on Canadian Business' annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, with five-year revenue growth of 3,663%. ROCK Networks was also recently awarded the 2020 Best of Ottawa Business Award for Best Sales Performance. President and CEO, Joe Hickey, was named one of Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEOs. ROCK Networks also recently purchased Acadian Communications, a Nova Scotia-based wireless internet service provider, strengthening its position in the wireless and broadband industry.

About ROCK Networks and Nova Communications

ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a division of ROCK Networks, is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

For further inquiries:

Nadine Mansour

Vice President of Marketing & Business Operations

ROCK Networks and Nova Communications, a Division of ROCK Networks

nadine.mansour@rocknetworks.com

613-297-0340 Ext. 1

www.rocknetworks.com