Pediatric Home Service Announces Launch of Infusion Nursing & Pharmacy throughout Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), an independent comprehensive home care provider, announced today the expansion of the Infusion Nursing & Pharmacy service to include the full state of WI.



“Our goal is to bring compassionate, clinically excellent care to as many patients as possible,” said PHS General Manager - Minnesota and Wisconsin, Becki Long, MBA, RRT. “As an organization, we have always aligned our growth with the needs of the community. I am excited for patients to experience the PHS difference through the expansion of Infusion Nursing & Pharmacy in Wisconsin.”

The PHS Milwaukee branch first opened in 2018, offering Respiratory Therapy, Durable Medical Equipment and Supplies, Enteral Nutrition and Online Education. Today, this Milwaukee team cares for over 500 patients with an organization-wide emphasis on patient-centered care.

“Our pharmacy team are experts in pediatrics and understand the unique needs of a child,” said PHS Director of Pharmacy and Clinical Nutrition, Jill Leibers, PharmD. “We support not only the family, but also the health care professional team, to ensure care that is customized to each individual patient.”

As a Pediatric Center of Excellence (PCoE), PHS improves the quality of life for children and access to care in a manner that is family & patient-centered, customer service driven, clinically excellent, innovative, technologically advanced, ethically sound, sustainable, and community-responsive.

Founded in the Midwest, the PHS story began in Minnesota, grew to include Wisconsin, and now serves patients throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Texas. PHS aims to continue adding services to meet the needs of the medically complex pediatric population.

For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com. Full release is posted on the PHS website at http://www.pediatrichomeservice.com/news/infusion-wisconsin.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they're most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with health care professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

