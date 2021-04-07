Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing on April 12, 2021

Moscow, Russia , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (the "Company") today announced that, commencing on April 12, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “KAIIU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “KAII” and “KAIIW”, respectively.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Tavrin, formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector located in any region, but intends to focus on businesses in the internet and technology sectors primarily operating in Europe, including Russia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Company’s initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

