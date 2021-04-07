Morty Ballen joins Christel House International as Senior Vice President - Academics

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morty Ballen will join Christel House International in a new position as Senior Vice President – Academics according to Bart Peterson, President and CEO, Christel House International. “Morty brings a strong history of starting, growing and supporting schools and school leaders both in the U.S. and globally,” says Peterson, “and he is fully committed to our mission.”

Most recently, Ballen was the Program Director for Global Schools Forum (GSF), an NGO that advocates for and strengthens the non-state education sector (mostly low-fee independent schools). Prior to his role at GFS, he was the Founder & CEO of Explore Schools, located in Brooklyn, NY, which grew over twenty years to a network of eight charter schools providing 2,000 low-income elementary and middle school students with the academic skills and critical-thinking abilities they need to succeed in a college-preparatory high school. Morty’s passion for education began during his tenure as a middle and high school teacher, serving students from low-income communities in Louisiana, South Africa, and New York City. “I joined the Christel House community because I share the belief that the root causes of poverty can be addressed through a holistic human development model. I look forward to contributing to and expanding the success of our Christel House schools and students,” says Ballen. “This is a wonderful opportunity.”

About Christel House International

Christel House gives kids who need the most help the best chance. Christel House helps children from underserved communities around the world realize their full potential. It starts with a strong K-12 academic curriculum and adds character development programming to instill independence, integrity, social responsibility, and leadership. Christel House currently serves nearly 6,000 students through eight schools – located in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. 100% of donations support programs and services for students.

Much more than a school, Christel House was established in 1998 by Founder Christel DeHaan. Christel House students maintain a 97% graduation exam pass rate, and the majority of its graduates go on to pursue higher education. They become productive citizens, and many secure employment with top multinational corporations. Christel House graduates are confident, hardworking, responsible and ethical, with a passion for giving back to their communities and caring for their families.

For more information, please visit www.christelhouse.org and follow us on social media: www.facebook.com/christelhouse; www.twitter.com/christelhouse

