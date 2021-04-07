Casoro Group Named Commercial Real Estate Best Place to Work

Austin, Texas, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group has been recognized nationally as Commercial Real Estate’s Best Place to Work, along with its property management company, CLEAR Property Management. The minority-led multifamily firm rated highly for the quality of leadership and organization, company culture, and overall employee trust and satisfaction.

Casoro Group is rooted in its vision to provide Better Homes for Better Lives® and strives to create homes and communities’ residents are proud to live in. This is accomplished by investing in our team members by providing them with the training, knowledge, support, and tools to succeed professionally and personally.

Vice President of Acquisitions Jon Mendoza says, “Casoro Group is truly a unique company that values traditional real estate private equity entrepreneurship and cutting-edge leadership and management coaching. Even though Casoro Group was founded 18 years ago, an entrepreneurial mindset is encouraged and fostered in our everyday interactions.”

Every team member, regardless of their role, takes active part in leadership and personal growth series throughout the year. This series is based on the principles of emotional intelligence, situational leadership, and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

30% of all corporate leadership are female. 100% of regional leadership are female. Where only 17% of women serve in a managerial role or higher in our industry and women make up a full 53 percent of the industry’s demographic, we are proud to be at the head of the curve to change this statistic.

GlobeSt reports that their annual list of Best Places to work is more relevant than ever this year. “Even as many offices remain empty, the business mission, a company’s treatment of its workers, its management’s attitude to underlings, feelings of fellowship and the opportunities available for growth and promotion” is the embodiment of their employer. “For the office means more than just open floor plans, snack bars and game rooms to employees.”

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a vision to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership.

