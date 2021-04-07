Sacred Raven Tattoo is the Title Sponsor for “Let’s Walk It Out” in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacred Raven Tattoo, one of the best tattoo shops in Fayetteville NC is pleased to announce that they are the Title Sponsors for “Let’s Walk It Out”, a 222+ Mile Ruck March starting April 8th and will continue till April 17th, 2021. This tattoo and piercing shop respects and supports the men and women of the US Military. They are always ready to serve the soldiers and are just minutes away from the Fort Bragg Military Base. Sacred Raven Tattoo is always looking for opportunities to pay it forward to the brave soldiers and military personnel who dedicate their lives to the country and people of the USA. It is very unfortunate that some of these brave men are subject to mental illnesses because of the trauma that they undergo while on a mission. “Let’s Walk It Out” is a program that is dedicated to preventing veteran suicides through implementing a public health approach, eradicating the stigma attached to PTSD and suicide.



Let's Walk it Out

Sponsoring this special cause, Sacred Raven Tattoo stands united to provide exclusive inking services to the veterans at their family-friendly facility. All are welcome to support this cause, break the silence, and normalize the conversation surrounding mental illnesses and suicide through collaboration, awareness, and intervention. Mental illnesses need to be attended to just like any other illnesses. And this is the best way to form a balanced society with men and women who must feel stronger and safe come what may. This event is an attempt to make the veterans feel special and let them know that the entire country is behind them and that they make the nation proud. The 222+ Mile Ruck March Event is open for all individuals who can do their bit in raising awareness and helping the fight to end the social stigma surrounding the most neglected matters of mental illness and suicide.

As one of the best tattoo shops in Fayetteville NC, Sacred Raven Tattoo is proud to be associated with the event as the title sponsor. This walk-in tattoo shop provides custom tattoos on the spot. Not all tattoo shops are walk-in shops. Customers have to wait for days and weeks together to get their favorite tattoo done or body pierced. The professional tattoo artists, despite being busy, ensure that they have time for walk-ins. When customers visit the shop with their unique tattoo ideas, the artists brainstorm these ideas further to create a prized tattoo.

About Sacred Raven Tattoo

Sacred Raven Tattoo is one of the best tattoo shops in Fayetteville, NC. This tattoo and body piercing shop is famous for custom tattoos created on the spot helping clients design something beautiful that lasts a lifetime. They are now open for walk-ins, as well as online appointments.

