Putting A Spotlight On Aromotherapy Education VINEVIDA Becomes NAHA and AIA Certified

The company has recently become certified by both the Alliance of International Aromatherapists (AIA) and the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA), reinforcing its commitment to raising awareness of the uses and benefits of essential oil therapy.









When Jake Myara and Shaul Levy teamed up to form VINEVIDA, their aim was to create a business that would not only benefit consumers in terms of price and product but put a focus on education and environmental awareness. “In the wholesale essential oils industry, you see a lot of businesses put an emphasis on simply pushing products, through multilevel marketing and similar tactics,” Myara said. “This leads to the overuse of products, which is both unsafe and unsustainable for the environment. We want to promote with education, which is why these alliances are important to us.”

Becoming part of the AIA and NAHA will allow the company to stay on top of rapidly-advancing research in the field of aromatherapy, as well as better educate its consumers and followers.

About VINEVIDA

Globally sourcing from over 40 different countries, VINEVIDA provides 100% pure essential oils, carrier oils, and absolute oils. Founded in 2017 by Jake Myara and Shaul Levy, VINEVIDA's vision is to promote health and wellbeing through the use of clean, organic products. The company strives to support like-minded businesses, encouraging them to make the transition to natural by offering wholesale essential oils at competitive prices.

Website: https://www.vinevida.com/