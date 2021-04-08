SalMar – Q1 2021 Trading update

English Norwegian

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2021 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 20.8

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.5

Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 2.5

Total Q1 2021 (1,000 tgw): 36.9

The full Q1 2021 report will be released on 12 May 2021 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act