Voltalia: Full power at VSM 2 and first kilowatthours produced at VSM 3, Voltalia’s new wind farms in the Serra Branca cluster

English French

Full power at VSM 2 and first kilowatthours produced at VSM 3, Voltalia’s new wind farms in the Serra Branca cluster

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the full commissioning of the VSM2 wind plant (128 megawatts) and the production by VSM3’s of its first turbines (VSM3 will total 152 megawatts). Both wind plants are located in Voltalia’s Brazilian wind-and-solar complex of Serra Branca, the world’s biggest (2.4 gigawatts).

“The full commissioning of VSM2 and the start of operations of VSM3’s first turbines are new successful steps in the development of our Serra Branca cluster. The cluster has now 897 megawatts in operation including 624 owned by Voltalia and 273 sold to third parties. This power generated today at Serra Branca is equivalent to the consumption of more than 4.9 million people, and this number will increase soon when projects in construction and ready-to-build will be completed” says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

VSM2 (128 megawatts) was progressively commissioned in 2020 and the last turbines have started producing electricity in April 2021. The power produced by the wind plant is sold at fixed prices to various Brazilian utilities through 10- to 20-year contracts.

VSM3 (152 megawatts) benefited from strong synergies with VSM1 and VSM2 during the construction phase. The wind farm has now 7 turbines in operation (24 megawatts) and will include a total of 44 turbines. It is expected to reach full power in June 2021. The new Collector Substation Mel 2, where the project will connect is already operational since March 2021. The power produced by the wind plant will be sold at fixed prices through short term contracts until June 30th 2021 ant through a 20-year power sale contract with a Brazilian utility, starting July 1st 2021.

The Serra Branca cluster in detail as of today :

Ownership Technology Status Capacity (in MW) Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Operating 624 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Operating 273 Sub total 897 Developed and owned by Voltalia Wind Construction 187 Developed and sold with services by Voltalia Wind Construction 301 Sub total 488 Developed & Owned by Voltalia Solar Ready to build with PPA 530 Under Development by Voltalia Solar & Wind Development ~500 Grand Total ~2 400

Next on the agenda: Q1 2021 revenues on April 21, 2021 (after market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 9.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,130 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr . T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment