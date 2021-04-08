Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 9 100 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 576 864 to 3 567 764 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.91%).
|Purpose
|Date
|Number of shares
|Price (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|1 April 2021
|2 100
|19.200
|SOP 2010-2014
|6 April 2021
|7 000
|21.450
Attachment