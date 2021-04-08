Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 9 100 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 576 864 to 3 567 764 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.91%).

PurposeDateNumber of sharesPrice (€)
SOP 2010-20141 April 20212 10019.200
SOP 2010-20146 April 20217 00021.450

