Kinepolis Group publishes 2020 annual report

Regulatory release

8 April 2021, 8 a.m.

Kinepolis Group presents its 2020 annual report, which provides a detailed overview of the latest results and activities of the company.

The annual report consists of three parts, that can be downloaded together or separately:

Part I: Company report

Part II: Sustainability report

Part III: Financial report

Link to the 2020 annual report.

The Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at 10 a.m. at the registered offices of Kinepolis Group NV (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related security measures imposed by the government, of which the duration cannot be estimated on the date of the convening notice, these meetings will be exclusively held in a digital way. The shareholders will be able to participate online, raise questions and cast their vote in accordance with the modalities as set out in this convening notice.

Link to the reports, convening notices, proxies and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meetings.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office

+32 (0)9 241 00 16

pressoffice@kinepolis.com

Kinepolis Investor Relations

+32 (0)9 241 00 22

Investor-relations@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 58 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Digital Cinemas, Kinepolis also operates 46 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.